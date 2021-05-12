Kate Williams is Named Director of Athletics at Catlin Gabel School

Kate Williams, Director of Athletics at Catlin Gabel School Kate Williams coaching Varsity Girls Basketball at Catlin Gabel Catlin Gabel School logo

A distinguished educator who is committed to creating positive experiences for every student who participates in Catlin Gabel athletics programs.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catlin Gabel is pleased to announce that educator, coach, athlete, and alum Kate Williams ’01 has been appointed to the role of Athletics Director. After a national search that attracted exceptional candidates, she was chosen by the school’s Selection Committee for her passion for athletics, achievements as an athlete and a coach, strong administrative and interpersonal skills, and commitment to Catlin Gabel’s mission and values.

Kate has served as Catlin Gabel’s Interim Athletics Director this year, and as Catlin Gabel’s Assistant Athletics Director since 2018. She also has been the head coach for the Catlin Gabel Varsity Girls’ Basketball team since 2014. Despite limitations imposed by the pandemic this year, she has sustained athletics at Catlin Gabel by creating and implementing a new curriculum; supporting coaches and athletes in the management of the virtual curriculum and on-campus practices; and in navigating the shifts in OSAA competition.

She brings to the role a deep appreciation for the culture and community of Catlin Gabel, as a graduate of the Class of 2001 and as a parent of a first-grader and incoming preschooler. In her seven years as a varsity coach and most recently as an athletics administrator, Kate has demonstrated deep knowledge of athletics and coaching, a focus on sportsmanship and fair play, strong communication skills, equanimity and poise, and a commitment to gender equity and inclusive practices.

Kate brings a holistic vision for how to integrate competition, inclusive practices, character, and social-emotional wellbeing to create positive athletics experiences for every student. For years, she has been an advocate for the mission of the Catlin Gabel athletics program, in which skilled and ambitious student-athletes develop in a competitive varsity program, and students of all abilities have the opportunity to experience sports through our no-cut policy.

“I look forward to deepening our commitment to the student-athletes’ experience, and expanding our footprint on the Catlin Gabel community,” Kate says. “It is going to be an exciting time in athletics and I am honored to lead the way.”

Kate earned her B.A at Wheaton College (MA), where she was the team captain and a New England All-Star on the Women’s Basketball team, and where she coached for three years as the First Assistant. She later earned her M.S.W. at Boston College (MA). Prior to her work at Catlin Gabel, Kate was a social worker for eight years in educational settings in Oregon and Massachusetts.

Kate is a member of the Oregon Athletic Directors Association, the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, and the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association. She is currently the Girls’ Basketball Chair for the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association. She is well-connected to fellow athletics leaders and school, club, and youth sports programs throughout the greater Portland area.

Kate assumes her new role as permanent Catlin Gabel Director of Athletics immediately. Tyler Reuter continues in the role of Interim Assistant Athletic Director at Catlin Gabel.