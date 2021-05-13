Entertainment Publicist Shuzzr Enlists in the United States Army
It’s humbling to be a part of the 0.5% of Americans who take the oath to serve. Several of the biggest names in entertainment have given back and being from Jamaica, its a task I hold in high regard.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan, New York (Shuzzr): Entertainment Publicist Rickardo Shuzzr, known for working with some of reggae and dancehall's biggest heavyweights, recently graduated as a member of the United States Army.
The publicist who graduated on April 29 apart of the 1/13th Infantry Regiment, 193 Brigade at Fort Jackson, South Carolina with the distinguished rank of Specialist, will continue his training and go on to supporting the needs of the institution through strategic projects and key implementation tactics.
Career Enhancement
The move comes as he and his team are preparing for the release of Alkaline's newest album "Top Prize". For Shuzzr, the prize is personal development and serving one's country is an opportunity he could not turn down.
“It’s humbling to be a part of the 0.5% of Americans who take the oath to serve. Several of the biggest names in entertainment have given back and being from Jamaica, representing my country yet again is a task I hold in high regard. Personal growth, development is key to enjoying life really and with the current global climate and more "free" time on my hand why not find something productive to do.
It also demonstrates that anything is possible despite where you are at or where you are from, victory starts here! So, take charge of your future and strive for the utmost” SPC Rickardo Shuzzr stated.
Skills Transfer
Noting that he has not left the PR game, the New York-based Jamaican publicist who for the past decade has worked with others such as, Ikaya, Tifa, RDX, Vershon, Dovey Magnum and many others still has his sights set on positioning more Jamaican and Caribbean acts on the global scale to promote our culture.
When asked how he manages to do both the army and run a successful start-up, he notes "Business has been good! I have a team of other talented publicists like Shane Bennett of Integr8 Communications that manages artiste relations and release if I get swamped so they're well taken care of; for me its a transferral of skills, connecting people, developing creative solutions and steering the ship".
In 2020 he was highlighted by Billboard Magazine and several other media outlets for his representation in reggae-dancehall genre globally despite criticism. Shuzzr holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications and is currently engaged with earning his Masters of Legal Studies.
