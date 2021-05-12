IMception: A Fractal Art Studio Launches Kickstarter Campaign

This exciting new program on Kickstarter is a gateway for an eternal journey into the world of fractal illustrations. It is so simple to use that anyone can instantly become a confident artist” — Raksha Singla, creator of IMception

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fractals are formed when science meets art to create unique and mesmerising patterns.

Professional artists, graphic designers or people simply intrigued by the magic of fractals can now kickstart their creativity with the exciting launch of a new program seeking crowdfunding support.

IMception, a portmanteau of image and inception, is a brand new, easy-to-use graphical software that lets users generate a myriad of fractal art.

Created by a team of curious physicists, IMception creates artistic designs out of complex mathematical equations to deliver visually stunning results.

Inspired by fractals in the natural world, such as the individual patterns of snowflakes or the branch formations of trees, IMception harnesses mathematics, science and art to easily deliver complex and appealing designs.

First discovered in the 1980s, fractals are a type of algorithmic or computer generated art that translates repeating mathematical equations into unique designs, colors and images.

Known as sacred geometry, fractals used in the building blocks of life seem to radiate elegance and perfection in their simplicity.

Raksha Singla, creator of IMception, said: "The launch of this exciting new program on Kickstarter is a gateway for an eternal journey into the world of fractal illustrations. It is so simple to use that anyone can instantly become a confident artist."

The universal appeal of IMception's designs is underpinned by the program's ability to replicate the magic of the natural world in new and exciting ways.

Cleverly and intuitively designed, IMception offers the user control over fractal type, color palettes and motifs. Designs are rendered in HD quality over a range of different aspect ratios, which can then be used for diverse purposes.

Users can simply relax and enjoy the exquisite and ever-changing fractal patterns or apply their freshly created artwork to a range of professional applications, including screen savers or even merchandise like t-shirts, mugs and phone covers.

This art is ideal for those who want to sell their work or just want to stand out from the crowd by applying unique designs to their personal belongings.

Even without any natural artistic talent or experience, with the new IMception program, users will soon be creating vibrant art prints worthy of public display.

The possibilities for unique fractal images are infinite and the mesmerising results of IMception are limited only by someone’s imagination!