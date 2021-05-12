Nevada man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged Roman Anthony Arzola, of Henderson, NV, with five felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns.

While residing in Minnesota, the complaint states that Mr. Arzola filed false income tax returns for tax years 2015 through 2019, by overstating his and his wife’s withholding amounts compared to the amounts provided on their W-2s. The complaint further alleges Mr. Arzola underreported his wages in order to receive a refund he would not otherwise been entitled to in each tax year. The complaint states that Mr. Arzola owes more than $14,500 in income tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

