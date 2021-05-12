Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on House Republicans’ Vote to Remove Rep. Liz Cheney as Conference Chair

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House Republican Caucus voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (WY-AL) from her leadership role as House GOP Conference Chair: 

“What a sad day it is for the Republican Party and for our country. Rep. Cheney was purged from her party’s leadership because she dared to speak the truth, because she refused to peddle a dangerous lie, and because she refused to pledge her fealty to Donald Trump over all else. The actions of her Republican colleagues today do not reflect a responsible political party loyal to country and Constitution; rather, they reflect a faction loyal to one man and his delusions about his own power and purpose. Today’s vote reveals a Republican conference in crisis, one incapable of governing, let alone providing Americans with responsible opposition while in the Minority.

“I commend Rep. Cheney for her courage and for following her convictions. I hope that Republicans who are disgusted by the January 6th insurrection will reject those who are leading their party into the abyss and instead embrace patriotism over personality, inclusion over intolerance, and truth over Trump.”

