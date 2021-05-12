Hoyer Statement on Hamas Rocket Attacks

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today

in response to news of escalating Hamas rocket bombardments on Israel:

“The events of the past few days have demonstrated, once again, the danger Israelis face every day and the reason peace is so necessary. No provocation in Jerusalem justifies raining down rockets on a civilian population, and no nation can be expected to sit idly while rockets are fired into its borders and its civilians are targeted. Israel has every right to defend itself and take necessary action to stop the attacks from Gaza.

“America stands by our ally Israel because we understand what the Jewish state represents: the striving of a people long denied freedom and self-determination to build a future in their ancient homeland based on democracy, justice, and peace. Our relationship continues to be based in common ideals and common purpose.

“The unjustifiable attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad continue to jeopardize Israeli and Palestinian lives and hinder efforts for peace on all sides. Peace cannot be achieved while terrorist groups continue to undermine the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people.

“The deaths of so many innocents on both sides makes a resolution to this conflict all the more necessary and urgent. I mourn the deaths of innocent civilians on both sides, and I call on all parties to take steps toward restoring calm.”