International Society of Hypertension Highlights Key Initiatives on World Hypertension Day
World Hypertension Day 2021 provides the opportunity to recognize this global health threat and the importance of the efforts to fight it.”EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High blood pressure (hypertension) is the leading cause of death and disability globally, affecting more than 1.4 billion people. Unfortunately, almost half of all individuals affected by hypertension are not aware of their condition.
— Professor Maciej Tomaszewski, ISH President
“Individuals with hypertension may show no signs or symptoms” says Professor Ulrike Muscha Steckelings, Chair of the ISH Women in Hypertension Research Committee “But high blood pressure still puts men and women at risk of stroke, kidney failure, or heart disease. That is why it is often called a ‘silent killer’.”
To raise awareness about hypertension and how it can be managed, May 17th is designated World Hypertension Day (WHD). The theme for WHD 2021 is “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer”.
As a worldwide scientific leader in hypertension and related cardiovascular disease, the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) works to reduce the global burden of hypertension through a variety of programs and initiatives.
ISH President Professor Maciej Tomaszewski notes that “Educational activities, conferences, publications, support of high quality research in hypertension, nurturing new generation of key opinion leaders in the field of cardiovascular disease and partnerships with sister organizations around the world place The International Society of Hypertension at the forefront of the battle against raised blood pressure and its complications.”
In recognition of World Hypertension Day 2021 The ISH restates its commitment to the global elimination of raised blood pressure and draws attention to several key activities directly aligned with the theme of WHD 2021
“Measure your Blood Pressure”
• The ISH May Measurement Month campaign represents the world’s largest free blood pressure screening program with over 4 million screenings since its inception in 2017. The 2021 campaign recently launched and has targeted 1 million new screenings in more than 80 countries by November 2021.
• Accurate measurement is central to any blood pressure management strategy. The ISH is a proud partner in the STRIDE-BP initiative which works to improve the accuracy of blood pressure measurement and the diagnosis of hypertension. Central to the work of STRIDE-BP is the blood pressure device validation program which provides a list of commercially available devices that have been validated for clinical use.
“Control It, Live Longer”
• Clinical practice guidelines provide recommendations to health care professionals about the care of patients with specific conditions. The International Society of Hypertension Global Hypertension Practice Guidelines were published in May 2020 with a two-tiered approach that identifies both essential and optimal recommendations. Thus unique structure allows the guidelines to be applied in any setting, regardless of the level of resources available.
• A major barrier to the control of blood pressure worldwide is access to safe and effective medications. The International Society of Hypertension is a proud member of the Coalition for Access to NCD Medicines. This collection of government agencies, private-sector entities, and nongovernmental organizations, philanthropic foundations, and academic institutions is dedicated to increasing access to medicines and health products for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) through advocacy, capacity building, costing, and supply chain strengthening.
The above activities represent significant steps in working towards the global effort to combat hypertension, however Professor Tomaszewski stresses the need for continued action.
“Despite extensive efforts, hypertension detection and control rates are very poor and approximately 20-30% of the world’s population suffers from hypertension. World Hypertension Day 2021 provides the opportunity to recognize this global health threat and the importance of the efforts to fight it”.
In this regard the International Society of Hypertension has today released a short educational video titled “8 simple rules for living with hypertension”. The video provides clear and concise steps that one can take to control and prevent high blood pressure. The video can be found on the ISH Youtube Channel.
About World Hypertension Day
Established in 2005 by the World Hypertension League, World Hypertension Day runs annually on May 17th to raise awareness about Hypertension and related cardiovascular conditions. It is held in collaboration with more than 80 partner organizations including the International Society of Hypertension.
About the International Society of Hypertension
Established in 1966, the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) is a worldwide non-profit scientific organization dedicated to scientific innovation and advances in medical care in the field of hypertension.
8 Simple Rules for Living with Hypertension