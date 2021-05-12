South Dakota Reaches Vaccination Milestone - Half of Stateâ€™s Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

For Immediate Release: May 12, 2021

Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center

South Dakota Reaches Vaccination Milestone

Half of State’s Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) announced that the adult population of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached the 50% threshold or over 304,435 South Dakotans having completed their full vaccine series. Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those in the 12-15 age range could come as soon as today, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved of this late Monday afternoon.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all South Dakotans who have chosen to get their COVID-19 vaccine— protecting themselves, their family, and their community,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Vaccines are safe and are the quickest way out of this pandemic.”

On April 5, 2021, the SD-DOH began Phase II of the state’s vaccination plan. This made COVID-19 vaccines available to all state residents, age 16 and over, in addition to any persons from Phase I that have not yet been vaccinated. Residents can directly connect with a health partner serving their area by clicking here or by texting GETVAX to 438-829 (English) and/or VACUNA to 822-862 (Spanish), to find the nearest vaccination location to them.

“Getting protected against COVID-19 is now easier than ever. You can access vaccines through your medical provider, federal retail pharmacies, or by sending a text message to find the nearest vaccination site to you. It’s quick, it’s easy, and it’s free,” added Malsam-Rysdon.

Additionally, any South Dakotan resident can request a free at-home COVID-19 test, by clicking here. To get the most up-to-date COVID-19 data, updated daily, please visit the Department of Health dashboard.

