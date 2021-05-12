Judiciary Introduces New Public Access Terminals

A PAT in the Windham Unit Brattleboro Courthouse

About the Public Access Terminals

After the conclusion of the judicial emergency, visitors to courthouses around the state will notice new public access computer terminals. It is anticipated that every courthouse will have at least one public access terminal (PAT) and that many courts will have two or more.

Visitors will be able to use the PATs to view any publicly available case statewide, print case files, pay fines, and view hearing calendars. Statutorily set copy fees will continue to be charged for printed documents. At this time, PATs cannot be used to view other websites or to email documents.

Though the PATs are designed to be used independantly, court staff are prepared to assist users. And, as always, court staff remain available to answer questions, describe routine procedures, and provide copies to court users.

Searching for Cases on a Public Access Terminal

PATs in the Lamoille Unit Courthouse

The PAT provides electronic access to case records through the Public Portal website. The difference between remote access to the Public Portal and PAT access to the Public Portal is that remote users are limited in what they can view while PAT users will be able to view all public files. Despite this difference, current Public Portal users will already understand the basics of how to search and view cases on a PAT.

To search for a case on a PAT, users will go through the Public Portal and click “Smart Search.” Users should type in the case number or a party name related to the case or cases they wish to view. When they submit the search, they will see a list of cases related to their search. Users will click on any resulting case number to begin viewing the court record. There are advanced searching and filtering options available if the list of resulting cases is too voluminous to easily search through.

Public Portal Landing Page

PATs in the Caledonia Unit Courthouse

PATs and COVID

Hand santizer will be stationed at or near each PAT. In courts where there are multiple PATs, they will be distanced at least six feet apart from each other to comply with standard COVID safety protocols.

The Judiciary hopes that court users welcome the introduction of PATs into all of the courts. The PAT is the most efficient way to view electronic case files. If you have any questions about the PATs, you can contact the Trial Court Operations division at JUD.Trialcourtoperations@vermont.gov.