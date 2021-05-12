Telehealth Kiosk & Device Loaning Initiative Pilot Launch

For Immediate Release – Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Contact: Nick Martin

Launch of Telehealth Kiosk and Device Loaning Initiative Pilot at Delaware Libraries

(Seaford, DE) Delaware Libraries announced the launch of the Telehealth Kiosk and Device Loaning Initiative at the Seaford District Library on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. In this pilot, kiosks have been set up at Seaford, Laurel, and Milford libraries to increase access to health and social services for Delawareans. These kiosks are designed to provide a solution for Delawareans who need privacy and high-speed Internet access for telehealth visits, job interviews, legal appointments, and more. The device loaning initiative features the deployment of hundreds of Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots at public libraries throughout the state. Devices are loaned for a week at a time.

Susan Campbell, Delaware Telehealth Coalition Director, said, “Making healthcare and social services more accessible for Delaware residents, that is what this project will accomplish. There is great potential here for the libraries to be joined by other key stakeholders such as nonprofit agencies and community centers to create community partnerships and build on this model.”

“Delawareans are reaping the benefits of the statewide library technology infrastructure,’ said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian, ‘The telehealth initiative is the latest service that is now possible through Delaware Libraries!”

Nick Martin, Emerging Tech & Telehealth Consultant for the Delaware Division of Libraries, stated, “This project started back in 2018 when I came on board as an AmeriCorps VISTA focused on emerging technology. After talking with community leaders and library managers, it was clear that access to quality healthcare, regardless of location, should be the focus of my work. This project is possible because Delaware Libraries have a history of strong partnerships with the public and private sector, coupled with the amazing support from several funders. I am proud to say this is the first statewide library-led telehealth initiative in the country, and it is only fitting that Delaware, the First State, be the first do this.”

This project is funded by Barclays US Consumer Bank, Delaware Community Foundation, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Crystal Trust Foundation, Discover Bank, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, Longwood Foundation, and Welfare Foundation.

