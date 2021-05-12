Wisconsin Cherry Board Election Underway

​Release Date: May 12, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – Wisconsin tart cherry growers have until June 15, 2021 to vote to elect two new members to the Wisconsin Cherry Board.

Barry Peterson of Green Bay was the only producer nominated by the April 1, 2021 deadline. Eligible growers can vote for the nominated producer or write in another eligible producer on their ballot.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will mail ballots to eligible cherry growers during the week of May 15, 2021. Producers that have not received a ballot by May 22, 2021 can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Ballots must be emailed or postmarked by June 15, 2021.

Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2024.

The Wisconsin Cherry Board is composed of five at-large members that are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Cherry Marketing Order. The board secures and distributes funding for research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cherries.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

