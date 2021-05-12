Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
We’re hiring at the Nashville Crime Laboratory

The TBI seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following position:

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1 TOXICOLOGY UNIT

Nashville Crime Laboratory, Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing biological evidence (e.g., blood and urine) for the presence of alcohol, drugs, and other compounds of forensic interest. Prepares items of evidence for analysis by chemical extraction methods including Liquid/Liquid Extraction and Solid Phase Extraction. Analyzes these samples using scientific methods and instrumentation including Immunoassays (EMIT and/or ELISA), Headspace Sampling, Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS), and Liquid Chromatography/Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC/MS/MS). Testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis and trains in courtroom procedures, new defense strategies, and up-to-date scientific reports. Prepares and reviews laboratory reports and evidence chain of custody for accuracy. Responds to crime scenes on a rotating, on-call basis as a member of a Violent Crime Scene Response Team.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other  natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on Job Opening 17917. This position will be posted on May 12, 2021 – May 18, 2021 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

