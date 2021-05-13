Kait Rose Studio Releases Area 51 Collection
Kait Rose Studio creates out of this world handmade functional and wearable art from stoneware, precious metals, and fiber, showcasing hand-painted 22k gold.
Our heads are in the clouds, but at least we’re still dreaming.”ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES , May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Kaitlyn Ertle from Kait Rose Studio, LLC is releasing the brand new Area 51 Collection, and the designer herself will individually make each product. The Area 51 Collection will launch on May 19th.
Kait Rose Studio is known for designing earth-tone functional and wearable art with the environment in mind.
Kait titled this collection Area 51 from the Earthly and Alien elements in her designs paired with dreamy intentions. Area 51 ties together the physical manifestation of the art itself and the deeply held desire to live her life aligned with her higher self. It’s a moment in time where she, as the artist, is creating a new world for herself built on ideals she never imagined possible. Recently leaving the mental health field to pursue her wellness and passion, her subconscious made its appearance through art expressing idealism, using dreamy colors and imaginative forms.
Where ever you are in life, She hopes her work inspires you to reimagine your ideal reality. With a slogan for the collection, she reassures, “Our heads are in the clouds, but at least we’re still dreaming.”
Thus, Kait has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular pieces for the first time. The new Area 51 Collection is scheduled to go live on May 19th.
The collection will be exclusively sold on the website KaitRoseStudio.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.
Several products come in neutral earth-tone colors to capitalize on today’s interior design trends.
Each product has its own name. A few examples are:
Nevada Sunrise Wall Art
Third Eye Sky Wall Art
Psychedelic Sun Wall Art
Mothership Garden Steak
“I Believe” Alien Sun Catcher
The Area 51 Collection ranges in price from $30 for jewelry and small sculptures to $200 for Ceramic and Fiber wall-art pieces.
Kait is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.
About Kait Rose Studio
Kait started designing jewelry and ceramic wares in 2014 when she needed something decompressing while working in the mental health field. This lead to her rediscovering her creative roots. Pottery became deeply healing through creating and connecting with people at art festivals and community events. She soon noticed a lack of eco-conscious brands, especially within the jewelry and home decor sectors. Kait created Kait Rose Studio, founded on eco-friendly packaging and practices such as making products in small batches to reduce waste. After many years of creating jewelry and functional wares by hand, Kaitlyn’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the ceramic industry.
