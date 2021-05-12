Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,635 in the last 365 days.

DOR Launches New Look to Motor Vehicle Kiosks

Twenty new license renewal kiosks have been placed throughout South Dakota, now offering additional services.

Previously, the DMV Now License Renewal Kiosks were fully automated motor vehicle registration renewal stations that dispensed only license renewal tags on the spot. Now, these kiosks are able to update contact information and mailing addresses.

Certain documentation is needed when completing your transaction at the kiosks. For all transactions, please have your South Dakota Driver’s License or ID Card. For renewing your vehicle’s tags, please bring a form of payment (credit or debit card).

Soon, customers will be able to report vehicles sold, print a seller’s permit, and renew their driver license. More information will be coming when those transactions are available on how those new transactions will work.

Ten new kiosks have replaced the old ten kiosks in the same locations they were held before. The other ten kiosks have been placed in different areas throughout South Dakota.

  1. Aberdeen: Kessler’s
  2. Brookings: Lewis
  3. Huron: Coborn’s
  4. Madison: Sunshine Foods
  5. Mitchell: County Fair Food Store
  6. Mobridge: Payless Foods
  7. Pierre: Lynn’s Dakotamart
  8. Pine Ridge: Oglala Tribal Headquarters
  9. Rapid City: Driver Exam Station
  10. Rapid City: Pennington County Building
  11. Rapid City: Rushmore Mall
  12. Rosebud: All Stop Inc
  13. Sioux Falls: Driver Exam Station
  14. Sioux Falls: Get-N-Go
  15. Sioux Falls: Hyvee – 3000 S Minnesota Ave
  16. Sioux Falls: Hyvee – 4101 S Louise Ave
  17. Sioux Falls: Minnehaha County Administration Building
  18. Spearfish: Rec Center
  19. Vermillion: Pump ‘n Pak
  20. Watertown: Hy-Vee

To find a kiosk location near you, please visit our individual's page here.

Please be aware that the new kiosks no longer have check readers. As a result, no ACH payments will be accepted at the kiosks. South Dakotans also have the option to complete these services electronically. For online services from the Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division, visit our vehicle registration plates portal here. For online renewal services from the Department of Public Safety, visit their online renewal portal here.

 

You just read:

DOR Launches New Look to Motor Vehicle Kiosks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.