DOR Launches New Look to Motor Vehicle Kiosks

Twenty new license renewal kiosks have been placed throughout South Dakota, now offering additional services.

Previously, the DMV Now License Renewal Kiosks were fully automated motor vehicle registration renewal stations that dispensed only license renewal tags on the spot. Now, these kiosks are able to update contact information and mailing addresses.

Certain documentation is needed when completing your transaction at the kiosks. For all transactions, please have your South Dakota Driver’s License or ID Card. For renewing your vehicle’s tags, please bring a form of payment (credit or debit card).

Soon, customers will be able to report vehicles sold, print a seller’s permit, and renew their driver license. More information will be coming when those transactions are available on how those new transactions will work.

Ten new kiosks have replaced the old ten kiosks in the same locations they were held before. The other ten kiosks have been placed in different areas throughout South Dakota.

To find a kiosk location near you, please visit our individual's page here.

Please be aware that the new kiosks no longer have check readers. As a result, no ACH payments will be accepted at the kiosks. South Dakotans also have the option to complete these services electronically. For online services from the Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division, visit our vehicle registration plates portal here. For online renewal services from the Department of Public Safety, visit their online renewal portal here.