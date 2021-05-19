CorinConnect™ orthopaedic ecosystem receives significant software update

Patient satisfaction scores on CorinConnect dashboard Corin: Connected Orthopedic Insight

Worldwide release enables surgeon access to analytical data from pre, intra, and postoperative technologies

CIRENCESTER, UK, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group has recently updated their cloud-based digital ecosystem, CorinConnect. This update, building off the real-time data integration from Corin’s orthopaedic technologies, now enables surgeons to access key analytical data collected throughout the orthopaedic journey. This data is presented seamlessly, giving surgeons advanced insights for both hip and knee replacement, helping them make more informed decisions to ultimately improve patient outcomes.

This recent development of the CorinConnect platform helps surgeons to analyse key parameters of their patient cohort, collected within the ethics committee board-approved CorinRegistry™. The robust CorinConnect platform allows access to:

• Pre and postoperative patient reported outcome measures (PROMs) via CorinRPM™ patient empowerment platform

• Dynamic preoperative hip planning via OPSInsight™

• Intraoperative data collection from the OMNIBotics® robotic-assisted total knee delivery system, including unique ligament gap balance information

• Postoperative biomechanical hip analysis reporting via OPSReView™

CorinConnect integrates the data from each of these technologies to enable deeper insight towards predicting patient outcomes. For example, in total hip arthroplasty, the OPSInsight hip-spine analysis and preoperative implant plans can be reviewed against postoperative satisfaction scores, to better understand how to treat patients with particular spinopelvic functionality. Similarly, in total knee arthroplasty, patient-specific implant alignment, joint balance and laxity can be viewed against pre and postoperative function and satisfaction scores, to better understand the impact of patient profiles, joint alignment and balance on outcomes.

CorinConnect embodies the ongoing digital transformation of orthopaedics, with analytical information readily available within the intuitive dashboard. By connecting and quantifying every stage of the arthroplasty experience, insights are provided for individual patients and the overall patient population alike. These insights aim to help support surgeons in helping patients return to a more physically active lifestyle, ultimately improving their overall wellbeing.

For more information on CorinConnect, visit www.coringroup.com

CorinConnect™ : The smart way to operate