Charles Twine keeps style alive during pandemic
Custom suits, along with other premier clothing options, made to order through online retailer
There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. But one thing that has not changed is style, and with premiere clothing options from Charles Twine, finding custom suits, ties and wedding attire has been made easy, with simple and convenient online options, including a tailor guarantee and virtual measurement sessions.
“Thanks to our online options, folks took to Charles Twine during the pandemic to maintain a fresh wardrobe,” said Charles Twine president Ed Twine. “Even stuck at home, people wanted to have some control over their lives, and with our custom fit options exclusively sold online, we helped those with a desire to look good, without the risk of traveling to a brick-and-mortar location.”
“Everyone should have the ability to look the way they want,” he said. “It’s a reflection of the person, what they choose to wear, and even during a pandemic no one should have to compromise their self-esteem, simply because a shop is closed. We want to be that other option, that never closed custom clothier that makes people feel good about how they look.”
A key feature of Charles Twine is convenience. Online sessions are set to the customer’s schedule and are designed to work for those busy professionals that don’t have the time for a traditional tailor suit experience, but also have an appreciation for quality.
“Even before the pandemic it’s hard for many to find hours on the calendar just to shop for a new suit,” Twine said. “So, we bring that experience to them online. Whether in the office, at home, or on the go, we work with our clients to create that perfect suit every time.”
And now that people remain cautious of who they are around, traditional locations only offer one way to buy clothes, by coming to them.
“We found during the pandemic many clients that told us they love the convenience, but had been hesitant to try an online tailor,” Twine said. “Now that they have worn the suits the feedback has been amazing. Many, many people have told us they may never go back to the hassle of suit shopping in person again.”
With the tailor guarantee, each suit from Charles Twine is sure to fit, just as it would if bought in a traditional setting.
“We take those measurements with you virtually,” Twine said. “So just like a trip to your local shop our suits are going to fit you perfectly. And if for whatever reason it doesn’t, we promise to make it right. No one ever walks away from Charles Twine with a bad fitting suit.”
He said when purchasing a suit, the fit can make or break the look.
“Colors, materials, cut and style are all important when buying a suit,” Twine said. “But even with the best fabrics, if the suit doesn’t work on a particular body shape it will feel wrong. Fit is everything. That’s why we work so hard to ensure every suit from Charles Twine will feel perfect.”
Outside of fit, another important, but often overlooked part of suit buying is the small details of the manufacturing of the suit.
“The look between a shoddy suit and an amazing one is the details,” Twine said. “Perfect stitching, perfect alignment, length and cut can make all the difference. That’s why every suit from Charles Twine is closely inspected to ensure it is as close to perfect as is possible. There is no detail to small when we custom fit our suits.”
“Of course, during the pandemic when everyone was forced away from coworkers, friends and family it was easy to slide into a more casual look,” he said. “But we want to make sure that everyone that has a desire to look amazing, even in the comfort of their own home can. We are doing everything we can to make sure the suit doesn’t die. And our customers are with us 100 percent.”
While their pride and joy is their custom suits, Charles Twine is more than just a one trick pony, they also carry an assortment of clothes for the discerning gentleman.
“We love our suits and I know everyone that purchases one will as well,” Twine said. “But that is only part of what we do. We have available the ties that bring the look together as well as wedding attire that will be sure to make any special day pop.”
But he said even the most amazing suit can look out of place without the proper necktie, so they offer a standout collection of ties that work perfectly with their suit options.
For the most formal of events, Charles Twine also offers premier options.
“No one wants to look shabby on their wedding day,” Twine said. “So, with our wedding suit options you can be sure that the suit will look perfect on your big day.”
And for those times when everyone needs the same attire, Charles Twine is ready to assist as well.
“If someone needs that perfect look for their employees, we can make it happen.,” Twine said. “We are able to customize Logos, Patches, and Coats of Arms for both men and women’s suits. Our uniform options are great for airlines, hotel staff, retail and any other setting where a sharp dressed employee is a priority.”
With an amazing assortment of custom suits and formal wear, price can often be a factor that drives people away from getting clothes that fit their style, but without the financial requirements needed to run a brick-and-mortar location, tailored suits and other premiere clothes from Charles Twine can be secured at a price point affordable to the average person.
“Style shouldn’t be a luxury of the super-rich,” Twine said. “So, we cut out the fluff and bring amazing clothes directly to the consumer. No middle-men, no pushy salespeople, just amazing clothes at a reasonable price.”
Ed Twine
