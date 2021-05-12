Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ideXlab integrates the Blockchain technology in its Open Innovation Platform

ideXlab a unique SaaS-based Innovation platform combines open and collaborative innovation with intellectual property protection, using blockchain technologies.

This breakthrough reinforces the trust that companies, engineers and experts have when working together through a platform that allows them to collaborate more easily on projects.”
— Jean-Louis Liévin, CEO of ideXlab

PARIS, ILE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IdeXlab brings a unique solution on the market combining open and collaborative innovation with intellectual property protection.

To ensure Open Innovation platforms contribute to the competitiveness of companies without the risk of squandering intellectual property, from now on, users of the ideXlab platform will be able to transparently protect their work and their interactions on the platform. This type of platform is a natural application of blockchain technology and ideXlab is proud to offer this game-changing functionality to its users.

The automatic gathering of evidence, results or exchanges between users on the Blockchain guarantees the integrity of the data produced and exchanged, their traceability and their auditability.

Jean-Louis Liévin, ideXlab's CEO, underlines: "This breakthrough reinforces the trust that companies, engineers and experts have when working together through a platform that allows them to collaborate more easily on projects. The natural integration between innovation platforms and blockchain technology is an important milestone for increasingly open, collaborative and online projects."

Read more: Intellectual property and Open Innovation in companies: from exclusivity to complementarity?


About ideXlab: ideXlab offers a unique SaaS-based Innovation platform that enables companies to find and interact with more than 14 million cutting-edge experts around the world. Adopted by major corporations in sectors as diverse as energy, telecommunications, healthcare and consumer goods, the ideXlab platform is based on unique algorithms of real-time data mining, an integrated workflow and an easy to use web interface.

