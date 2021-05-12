Current Press releases

Specialists in meeting individual customer wishes Extended range of products and services from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Tequipment and Porsche Classic

Stuttgart . Meeting personal customer wishes is an important part of the global offering from Porsche . The sports car manufacturer pursues this goal with its business divisions Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Porsche Tequipment and Porsche Classic. The company now plans to respond to the wishes and needs of its customers to an even greater extent with a new and significantly extended range of products and services.This includes various options for individualisation of Porsche sports cars, turning them into unique one-offs. Porsche is extending the personalisation options for individual components directly in the Car Configurator, and is supplementing its offering for new, used and classic vehicles with a “Performance Parts” range. As part of its Co-Creation strategy, the sports car manufacturer is also offering a new interpretation of the legendary Sonderwunsch programme of the late 70s and will make it possible to design individualised one-off cars in future – co-created by the customer and realised professionally by Porsche .

The range of individualisation options for new vehicles currently extends from personal customer consulting during the configuration process through to realisation of limited small series. Through Tequipment, Porsche also offers numerous accessory products and retrofit options for individual customer vehicles. In the area of classic vehicles, Porsche is currently focusing on spare parts supply and factory restorations. The Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer is now significantly extending its offering in all business areas.

“It is our goal to provide customers around the globe with even more accurately tailored and demand-based products within the context of classic, existing and new cars, and to also offer a comprehensive range of individualization options,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualisation and Classic. “With the new offerings we are responding to the great global demand for our products. Starting with new possibilities for individualisation and personalisation of individual components, through the additional range of Performance Parts, up to realisation of uniquely individualised sports cars, we have the right option for every customer.”

Simpler and more personal than ever before: individual enhancements The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is successively expanding the range of products that can be individualised and personalised. Significantly more options will be available here in future. Examples include various exterior wrap options, individual starting numbers, prints on the floor mats, illuminated door entry guards and logo projectors in the vehicle doors. In addition, customers can choose to become designers themselves in the ordering process.

The personalisation options include individual design elements such as colours, logos, lettering and text. Using a digital application in the Porsche Car Configurator, it is possible to specify own designs for various items. For example, customers can have their own signature embossed on elements in the vehicle interior. The leather-covered cover on the centre console is suitable for this, for example. The range is rounded off by personalised wraps and decals on selected exterior areas and individual paint finishes on the wheels.

New components for GT models and classic cars Porsche will offer a large number of new components for new vehicles as well as used and classic cars under the name “Performance Parts”. The Porsche Tequipment range for new and used vehicles is aimed at drivers who are motorsport enthusiasts and amateur race drivers. Porsche Classic will offer new developments with a historical reference, components for performance enhancement and also lifestyle products for both young and older classic cars. These will increase the performance of the classic vehicles or improve their everyday usability. With two show cars based on two first-generation Cayenne models, the Classic division is also providing a preview of possible additional individualisation offerings with an outdoor and offroad focus.

Modern and classic sports cars as one-offs according to customer wishes As part of its Co-Creation strategy, Porsche is now offering a new interpretation of its legendary Sonderwunsch programme from the late 70s and will make it possible to design individualised one-off cars in future – co-created by the customer and realised professionally by Porsche . The expansion of this offering is divided into the areas of Factory Commissioning for individual customer colour and material wishes directly in production and subsequent Factory Re-Commissioning and Factory One-Off after vehicle delivery to the customer.

Whereas Factory Re-Commissioning is also aimed at implementation of individual colours and materials, the Factory One-Off is a systematic technical new development. Depending on the age of the vehicle in question, either the technical experts at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur or the specialists at Porsche Classic take care of implementation.

About Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Porsche Tequipment Across all model series, customers can currently choose from more than 700 Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur options. The demand for individualisation is increasing all the time. The level of vehicle enhancement is particularly extensive in 25 per cent of all 911 models delivered worldwide: they visit the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur workshops at the parent plant in Zuffenhausen for exclusive re-commissioning.

Sonderwunsch one-offs and limited small series are also produced in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Current examples are the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and a limited 911 special model which was produced on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Porsche China. Porsche offers numerous accessory products and retrofit options via the Tequipment division. The overall range of initially around 150 parts has continuously grown to now include more than 500 Tequipment options.

About Porsche Classic Porsche Classic is responsible for spare parts supply and factory restorations of all of the brand’s road-approved classic cars. The range extends from a selection of various accessories and technical literature through to classic spare part supply and new editions of spare parts that are no longer available. Every year around 100 classic vehicles from the Porsche 356 through to the 911 (Type 996) and Boxster (Type 986) pass through the Classic workshop for accident repairs and other repair work. Complete restorations are available for all cars prior to the 996 generation of the 911, the Boxster Type 986 and Carrera GT. The current spare parts range includes more than 60,000 items. This is supplemented each year by an average of 300 new issues of spare parts that are no longer available as well as new accessory, lifestyle or performance-enhancing parts. Porsche is also successively extending its international dealer and service network with the Porsche Classic Partner programme. These are existing Porsche Centres with specific expertise in handling classic Porsche cars. The network currently comprises 76 locations, including four Porsche Classic Centres.

