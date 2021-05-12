Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
FFR IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Clark
Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Union Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
The Metrohealth Foundation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Oxford Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Erie County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Ohio Department of Adjutant General
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
Village of South Russell
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
Guernsey
Jefferson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Eagle Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Western Reserve Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jackson
Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Lawrence
Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Symmes Valley Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Licking
Fallsbury Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Bellefontaine City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Lucas County Economic Development Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Pleasant Local School District
FFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Monroe
Benton Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Center Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Canaan Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Village of Philo
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Center Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Preble
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Palmer Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Village of Wren
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Antrim-Eden-Nevada Joint Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
