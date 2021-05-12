Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 13, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

May 12, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Clark

Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Union Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

The Metrohealth Foundation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Oxford Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Erie County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Adjutant General

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Village of South Russell

 

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Guernsey

Jefferson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Eagle Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Western Reserve Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Symmes Valley Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Fallsbury Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Bellefontaine City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Lucas County Economic Development Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Pleasant Local School District

 FFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Benton Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Center Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Canaan Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Village of Philo

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Center Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Palmer Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Village of Wren

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Antrim-Eden-Nevada Joint Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
         

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

