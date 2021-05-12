For Immediate Release:

May 12, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority FFR IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Clark Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Union Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 The Metrohealth Foundation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Oxford Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Erie County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc. IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Ohio Department of Adjutant General 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Village of South Russell 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Guernsey Jefferson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Eagle Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Western Reserve Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jackson Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020 Lawrence Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Symmes Valley Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Licking Fallsbury Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Bellefontaine City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Lucas County Economic Development Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Toledo-Lucas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Pleasant Local School District FFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Monroe Benton Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Center Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Canaan Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Village of Philo IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Center Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Preble Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Palmer Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Village of Wren 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Antrim-Eden-Nevada Joint Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

