Governor Signs 2021 Armed Forces Day Proclamation

May 12, 2021

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Armed Forces Day in Florida Proclamation. The State of Florida is recognized as one of the most military and veteran friendly states in the nation, with 1.5 million veterans and more than 130,000 service members stationed in the Sunshine State. Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to thank our military men and women for the selfless sacrifices in defense of the priceless freedoms and liberties that our Nation holds dear.

# # #