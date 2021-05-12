Truth & Liberty Coalition: ‘Show Up’ Locally if You Want Change and Keep Lawmakers Accountable
Rep. Boebert joined the Truth & Liberty livecast to discuss a number of issues, including how to act locally and see change nationally.
Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society.
I started showing up to meetings and letting my voice be heard.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Rep .Lauren Boebert, R-CO, joined Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris on this week’s Truth & Liberty livecast.
The Republican Colorado congresswoman and strong Christian conservative told worldwide listeners to get involved in government at the local level. “That is the most important thing to do,” said Rep. Boebert.
The U.S. representative from Colorado was not always interested in politics, but after working her way from welfare recipient to small-business founder through grit and a strong faith in God, she began to be concerned about the values that mattered most to her. She decided to get involved at every opportunity.
“I started showing up to meetings and letting my voice be heard,” said Rep. Boebert. “I didn’t always know all the details to speak to, but I knew what I wanted to see and the direction – what I wanted to speak against and for.”
When she heard an anti-Second Amendment presidential candidate was making a stop in Colorado, she drove three hours to be there. The video of her debate with Beto O’Rourke on gun rights soon went viral and gave then-citizen Boebert her first national exposure.
In 2020, she ran a grassroots campaign against a five-term incumbent and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as a Christian conservative Republican.
According to Rep. Boebert, keep lawmakers accountable. The best way to impact legislation and make your voice heard on important issues is to call your lawmakers’ offices directly, she recommended.
“You may not talk to the representative or the senator directly yourself, but I promise you their staff is communicating those phone calls that are coming through,” she said.
“I know that those phone calls, they are discussed in congressional offices,” said Rep. Boebert. “I hear about the phone calls that take place – we take tallies of the topics that come in – and we respond to those.”
Through their Monday livecasts with distinguished and topical guests like U.S. Representative Boebert, the Truth & Liberty Coalition is working to equip people to stand for Christian values on principles in the culture.
“Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,” said Richard Harris, executive director, Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Concerned citizens are encouraged by the Truth & Liberty Coalition to call the offices of Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and tell them to deliver on their promises to protect the Senate filibuster.
The filibuster requires 60 votes (including at least 10 Republicans) for legislation to be passed.
“Without the filibuster to stop pieces of radical Democrat legislation from passing the Senate and going to the White House, bills like the For the People Act (federalizing elections) would be signed into law,” Harris said.
The two Democrat senators who have publicly stated they would keep the filibuster are Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
To learn more about Rep. Lauren Boebert, visit her campaign website.
Find contact information for Sens. Manchin and Sinema at our Research Center and a sample of what you could say when you call.
“We find often that Christians don’t know where to start,” said Harris. “Our goal is to educate audiences and connect with resources and groups across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition:
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on conservatism in the United States. Visit the Truth & Liberty website for great practical resources for standing for truth in the public square and learn about becoming a member.
About Andrew Wommack:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify, and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television and radio programs, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
