Gazprom Group’s Sustainable Development Policy approved

The Gazprom Board of Directors approved the Sustainable Development Policy of the Gazprom Group.

The document enshrines the Group's sustainable development mission, which is to make a positive contribution to the social and economic development of the Russian Federation and other regions of the Company's operation in line with environmental and social responsibility standards.

The Policy outlines the goals and responsibilities of the Gazprom Group in such areas as social and economic development, enhancement of corporate governance, environmental protection, resource-saving and energy-saving measures, as well as energy efficiency. The document also covers the matters related to the respect of human rights, for instance, the rights of the Company's employees, partners, counterparties, as well as the local population in the areas of Gazprom's operations, including indigenous minorities.

The Sustainable Development Policy of the Gazprom Group is available at the website of the Company in the section “Articles of Association and regulatory documents of Gazprom.”

