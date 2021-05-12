Global Biophotonics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Biophotonics Market 2021-2030

Biophotonics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Biophotonics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global biophotonics market is expected to grow from $41.76 billion in 2020 to $45.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth is mainly due to companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biophotonics market is expected to reach $63.04 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is contributing to the growth of the biophotonics market.

The biophotonics market consists of revenues generated from the sales of biophotonic instruments combining optics, nanotechnology, photonics, and biotechnology. Biophotonics is the combination of photonics and biology and is a multidisciplinary research field embracing all light-based technologies applied to life sciences and medicine. It refers to the use of photonic or optical means to examine, control, and track biological processes at various levels of biology: cellular, tissue, molecular, and organism level.

The launch of new advanced techniques in the field of biotechnology is a major trend shaping the biophotonics market. For instance, a team of scientists at the University of St. Andrews (Scotland) developed a fluorescence microscopy technique that allows imaging of delicate biological samples with low damage in neuroscience and biomedicine. This low damage optical technique is projected to transform the world of biomedicine during the forthcoming years. Hence, the development of new and advanced techniques is gaining significant popularity in the biophotonics market.

The global biophotonics market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Technology: In-Vitro, In-Vivo

By Application: See-Through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectromolecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Biosensors, Others

By End Use: Diagnostics, Therapeutic, Tests, Others

By Geography: The global biophotonics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biophotonics Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biophotonics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global biophotonics global market, biophotonics global market share, market key players, biophotonics global market segments and geographies, biophotonics global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The biophotonics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Biophotonics Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Biophotonics Market Organizations Covered: Thermo Fisher Scientific, OPGEN, NU Skin Enterprises, IPG Photonics Corp., Idex Corp, Toshiba, Procter & Gamble, Horiba, and Precision Photonics Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

