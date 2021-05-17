Salsa Kings Now Accepting Entries for Father’s Day Giveaway

One of Miami’s leading Latin dance studios has an exciting offer in honor of one of the most anticipated holidays of the year.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it is now accepting entries for Father’s Day giveaway.

“Here is the thoughtful Father’s Day Gift you were looking for - a photoshoot,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21. Surprise him with a memorable morning/afternoon/evening that you can keep forever.”

Fernandez explained that individuals will receive a 30-minute photo shoot session, 10 edited digital photos, and one 11x14 print photo.

“Hurry, because this giveaway ends on Monday, May 31, 2021,” Fernandez said.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto “El Canario” and more.

Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world’s hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit https://salsakings.com/giveaway and http://www.salsakings.com/blog.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

13944 SW 8th St #209

Miami FL 33184

United States

