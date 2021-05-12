Salsa Kings' Dance Troupe Now Available for Corporate and Personal Events

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has a new offering.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that its dance troupe are now available for corporate and personal events.

"We are very excited about this," said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Fernandez explained that Salsa Kings offers two products: Crowd Animation and Showcasing.

“Dancers build energy via improv dancing or dance instruction to get everyone moving and smiling,” Fernandez said. “Bring life before or during a party to get people out of their chairs and onto the dance floor. It’s a great addition to your team-building activities.”

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

“Showcasing dance companies are perfect to open or close events,” Fernandez said.

Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms and has gained more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit https://salsakings.com/hire/ and http://www.salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

