Equipment Rental Software with Microsoft Dynamics 365 now offered by Unify Dots with partnership with Sycor Americas

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator - UNIFY Dots, announced today that is has entered a strategic partnership with Sycor Americas in delivering rental software capabilities of Sycor.Rental with Microsoft's latest Enterprise Cloud based ERP platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management.
With the partnership, UNIFY Dots is able to address the Equipment and Rental industry requirement to automate the entire rental supply chain by combining Microsoft Dynamics 365 native capabilities with Sycor.Rental solution. This offers end-to-end Rental process control by integrating all relevant activities & touchpoints on a single platform.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain ERP, formerly Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations, provides support for business areas including, Financial Management (General Ledger, Bank Reconciliation, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Fixed Assets), Project Operations (Project Accounting, Project Management), Supply Chain (Inventory Management, Wireless Warehouse Implementations, Transportation Software, Procurement, Vendor Management, Distribution).
Sycor.Rental brings industry specific capabilities into Microsoft Dynamics 365 to help equipment companies improve efficiencies in managing Rentals, Service, Sales, Customer Relationship, Manufacturing, Distribution, Asset Management and Leasing.
It boosts Rental and Service functionalities and expands Microsoft Dynamics Supply Chain native capabilities by adding functionality for preventive maintenance and break-fix repairs, tracking of maintenance history for equipment, and workshop capabilities. It boosts out of the box rental capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP software with functionality for management of short-term and long-term rentals from quote creation to equipment return, billing and accounting at the equipment level, re-rents, exchanges and returns, choosing of right equipment based on user-defined attributes and rental availability.
Midsize to large rental businesses can benefit from various rental price structures, fixed asset integration and can easily manage their equipment lifecycle. Users can conveniently schedule equipment, machines and personnel across locations, perform optimized route planning, stay up to date on cash flow, liabilities & more.
“We are delighted to partner with Sycor Americas to strengthen our global market offering and help push the boundaries of what the Microsoft Dynamics technology can enable for businesses within Equipment and Rental Industries.” says Manny Tanseco, General Manager of UNIFY Dots. “We are excited to be working with Sycor to extend Microsoft Dynamics 365’s native capabilities with a robust vertical industry solution that increases business agility and reduces operating costs for our clients."
“UNIFY Dots has been a great partner. We are excited about the opportunity to expand our presence in the rental industry throughout the Asia Pacific market. We are looking forward to a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with the UNIFY Dots team.” says Larry Miller, Vice President of Sycor Americas.
About Sycor Americas Inc.
Sycor is a full-range IT service provider with over twenty years of experience implementing industry-oriented software solutions to customers around the globe. As a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner and an SAP Gold Partner, Sycor’s portfolio encompasses implementation, project management, development, training, support, and managed services for the leading ERP and CRM products, as well as supplementary solutions. Sycor also works with equipment rental companies worldwide to increase efficiency and profitability with its Microsoft Dynamics 365-based ISV solution, Sycor.Rental. Sycor delivers its services across North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. To learn more, please visit https://sycor-group.com/
About UNIFY Dots
UNIFY Dots is a Global Microsoft Dynamics business solutions System Integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Chatbots, Loyalty and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. UNIFY Dots is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with ERP, Data Analytics, Cloud Business Applications, Application Integration, Application Development, Project and Portfolio Management competencies and a Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator. UNIFY Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. UNIFY Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services. UNIFY Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries. For more information, please visit http://unifydots.com/
UNIFY Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Loyalty Management for Microsoft Dynamics
- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Retail
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
- Power BI
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist
