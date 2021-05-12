Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,599 in the last 365 days.

Even earlier than Covid struck, Modi’s $1.8B architectural revamp divided opinions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overhaul of New Delhi’s historic center was always going to be controversial — even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Since it was announced in September 2019, the $1.8 billion Central Vista Redevelopment Project has been branded unduly expensive, environmentally irresponsible and a threat to cultural heritage. And with Modi’s elaborate new private residence — which comprises 10 buildings across 15 acres (6 hectares) of land — among dozens of planned new government structures, many critics have dismissed the scheme as an architectural vanity project that serves India’s populist leader, not its people.
This outrage has been brought into sharp focus by the coronavirus crisis. Amid a devastating second wave that has pushed the country’s hospitals to breaking point, opposition MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter last week to compare the cost of the project to the amount needed to vaccinate 450 million Indians or purchase 10 million oxygen…

You just read:

Even earlier than Covid struck, Modi’s $1.8B architectural revamp divided opinions

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.