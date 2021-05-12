Even earlier than Covid struck, Modi’s $1.8B architectural revamp divided opinions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overhaul of New Delhi’s historic center was always going to be controversial — even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Since it was announced in September 2019, the $1.8 billion Central Vista Redevelopment Project has been branded unduly expensive, environmentally irresponsible and a threat to cultural heritage. And with Modi’s elaborate new private residence — which comprises 10 buildings across 15 acres (6 hectares) of land — among dozens of planned new government structures, many critics have dismissed the scheme as an architectural vanity project that serves India’s populist leader, not its people.