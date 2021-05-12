His family and the government also confirmed his death on social media Tuesday.

The 37-year-old was one of three students shot by unknown gunmen on motorcycles at a demonstration on the evening of May 5 in Pereira, central Colombia.

“Continue dancing in each cloud and make everyone there happy, like you did here,” his sister, Nicole Villa wrote in a post on Instagram.

The death caused consternation in Colombia, as Villa was a well-known figure in Pereira, and doctors at San Jorge Hospital had expressed hopes he might recover from his wounds.

Duque commented on the protester’s death on Twitter writing: “We stand with the Villa family with deep sadness after the news of Lucas’ death. I repeat what I [said to] Mauricio, his father, that this becomes the opportunity to come together and reject violence. To the responsible [I wish] all the power of the law.” The government is offering a reward of 100 million Colombian pesos ($27,000) in exchange for any “information to capture those…

Read Full Story

The post Colombian protest chief Lucas Villa dies after being shot eight occasions appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.