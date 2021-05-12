Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Republicans’ Continued Games with Bipartisan Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after House Republicans reversed course and voted against a bipartisan bill from Representative Madeleine Dean that would help millions of Americans suffering from opioid addiction: 

"This evening, House Republicans once again chose to put partisan politics before helping the American people. Millions of Americans are suffering from opioid addiction, and Rep. Madeleine Dean’s legislation, H.R. 1629, would offer them and their families hope through expanded treatment options. Republicans had indicated they would support this bill, which is why it was considered under an expedited process requiring a two-thirds vote, along with thirteen other bills that address mental health and addiction issues. Instead, they voted against it; not because they disagreed with the substance of the policy, but because one of their Members was not included as an original cosponsor of the bill. Americans should be outraged that Republicans blocked passage of this bill over a petty, partisan matter.   “I will bring this bill to the Floor for consideration under a rule next week. We will not allow Republicans’ partisan games to stop us from getting our work done for the American people.”

