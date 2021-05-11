DOH NEWS RELEASE: STATE REVOKES MEDICAL CANNABIS DISPENSARY LICENSE FOR PONO LIFE SCIENCES ON MAUI

Newsroom Posted on May 11, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) to Pono Life Sciences Maui, LLC, and its individual licensee, Dr. William Mitchell, Jr. The order revokes the company’s and individual’s medical cannabis dispensary license, requiring the immediate closure of Pono Life Sciences’ medical cannabis production and retail operations.

The NOVO was issued due to the licensee’s ongoing failure to submit annual independent financial audits as required by chapter 329D, Hawai‘i Revised Statutes and chapter 11-850, Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR). The licensee has 20 days from receipt of the NOVO to request a hearing to contest the notice.

Section 11-850-102(b), HAR, provides that upon revocation of a dispensary license, a licensee shall immediately cease dispensing cannabis and manufactured cannabis products and cease all operations in dispensary facilities. Pono Life Sciences retail location at 415 Dairy Road in Kahului is closed and will remain closed until further notice.

Registered medical cannabis patients on Maui may find an alternate dispensary location at https://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabisregistry/dispensaries/

