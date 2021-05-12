SpaceX claims it should settle for dogecoin as fee for an upcoming moon mission

A Canadian company called the Geometric Energy Corporation confirmed that it will pay SpaceX solely in dogecoin in order to secure a spot for an 88-pound satellite on a mission, called Doge-1, slated to take off in early 2022. The satellite will “obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras,” according to a press release.

“This is not a joke,” Geometric Energy Corporation CEO Samuel Reid said via phone. He declined further comment about the deal.

Dogecoin, however, did start as a joke: The digital currency was founded by two software engineers in 2013, and its value and popularity are inextricably linked to internet memeworthiness and viral social media posts. Still, dogecoin has been propelled into one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market, and it counts SpaceX CEO Elon Musk as one of its most vehement and popular supporters. He’s frequently shared dogecoin-centric jokes on Twitter and claimed the cryptocurrency is “ underestimated .”

