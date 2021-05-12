Annalena Baerbock: Trampolinist offers Germany’s Greens a bounce in race to succeed Merkel

Among a lineup of gray-haired middle-aged men vying for the top job, Baerbock — a 40-year-old former professional trampolinist — stands out.

Baerbock is the Green party’s first ever candidate for chancellor, in September’s momentous elections that will see Merkel step down after almost 16 years at the helm.

The question is, can Baerbock translate that “breath of fresh air” into real winds of change for Germany?