Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,602 in the last 365 days.

Golden Globes: NBC is not going to air the awards present subsequent yr

The network announced that it would not carry the show in 2022 after controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members, such as a hotel stay in connection with an “Emily in Paris” junket.

Those revelations, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, have prompted several major outlets, including Netflix (NFLX) and WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, to announce that they would not participate in any Globes-related events until the issues had been adequately addressed.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBC said in a statement on Monday.

The network added that assuming the organization “executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

You just read:

Golden Globes: NBC is not going to air the awards present subsequent yr

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.