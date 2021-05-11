Golden Globes: NBC is not going to air the awards present subsequent yr

The network announced that it would not carry the show in 2022 after controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members, such as a hotel stay in connection with an “Emily in Paris” junket.

Those revelations, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, have prompted several major outlets, including Netflix (NFLX) and WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, to announce that they would not participate in any Globes-related events until the issues had been adequately addressed.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBC said in a statement on Monday.

The network added that assuming the organization “executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”