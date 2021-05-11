THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021
Suspensions (8 bills)
- H.R. 1448 – PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act, as amended (Rep. Stivers – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 958 – Protecting Moms Who Served Act (Rep. Underwood – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 297 – To require the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct a study on the establishment of, and the potential land that could be included in, a unit of the National Forest System in the State of Hawaii, and for other purposes (Rep. Case – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 49 – To designate the National Pulse Memorial located at 1912 South Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida, 32806, and for other purposes (Rep. Soto – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 478 – Blackwater Trading Post Land Transfer Act (Rep. O’Halleran – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 810 – To amend the National Trails System Act to direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail, and for other purposes (Rep. Fortenberry – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1688 – Native American Child Protection Act (Rep. Gallego – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2208 – Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta Tribes of Texas Equal and Fair Opportunity Settlement Act (Rep. Escobar – Natural Resources)
Postponed Suspensions (13 votes)
- H.R. 433 – Family Support Services for Addiction Act of 2021 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1475 – Pursuing Equity in Mental Health Act, as amended (Rep. Watson Coleman – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 586 – STANDUP Act of 2021 (Rep. Peters – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 721 – Mental Health Services for Students Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Napolitano – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2877 – Behavioral Intervention Guidelines Act of 2021 (Rep. Ferguson – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1260 – Bipartisan Solution to Cyclical Violence Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Ruppersberger – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1205 – Improving Mental Health Access from the Emergency Department Act of 2021 (Rep. Ruiz – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1324 – Effective Suicide Screening and Assessment in the Emergency Department Act of 2021 (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1480 – HERO Act, as amended (Rep. Bera – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2862 – Campaign to Prevent Suicide Act, as amended (Rep. Beyer – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2981 – Suicide Prevention Lifeline Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Katko – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 2955 – Suicide Prevention Act (Rep. Stewart – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 768 – Block, Report, And Suspend Suspicious Shipments Act of 2021 (Rep. McKinley – Energy and Commerce)