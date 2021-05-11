THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (8 bills)

Rule Providing for Consideration of – Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) and – Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (Rep. Nadler – Education and Labor) H.R. 2547 – Comprehensive Debt Collection Improvement Act (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) and H.R. 1065 – Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (Rep. Nadler – Education and Labor)

Postponed Suspensions (13 votes)

**Members are advised upon adoption of the Rule, all recorded votes pending on bills considered under suspension of the Rules may be voted on in a single en bloc on Wednesday.