Interstate Plastics’ Portable Desktop Sneeze Guard Helps Keep Workplaces Sanitary
Interstate Plastics guards are ideal for reception desks, waiting rooms, pharmacies, post offices, grocery & retail stores, banks, restaurants, and schools.
Interstate Plastics' sneeze guards are easy to quickly sanitize with non-abrasive cleaners and can be disinfected with ammonia-free soaps.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Plastics now offers a portable desktop sneeze guard that is suited for any office or point-of-purchase location. The desktop sneeze guard helps prevent airborne particles from reaching directly beyond the sneeze guard for a more sanitary work environment.
Portable desktop sneeze guards are lightweight yet durable and come with rounded corners at the top as well as removable base stands. Assembly is complete in seconds and is as easy as sliding the bases onto the sneeze guard. Two slits at the bottom of the guard allow the stands to interlock, providing stable support. The stands can just as easily be removed for storage. At the bottom of each shield is an 18-inch pass-through slot for documents, wires, or payment, without compromising the effectiveness of the shield's protection.
Desktop sneeze guards are made of clear acrylic or polycarbonate. Both materials have a much higher impact resistance than glass while providing the same high optical clarity. Desktop sneeze guards are ideal for hospital check-in areas and waiting rooms, pharmacies, government agencies such as post offices, checkout stands in groceries or other commercial stores, banks, restaurants, universities, and schools. Desktop sneeze guards can be sanitized with non-abrasive cleaners and disinfected with ammonia-free soaps.
See https://www.interstateplastics.com/ppbcleaning for recommended cleaning and sanitizing solutions and methods.
Desktop sneeze guard options include 23.5" x 31.5" and 23.5" x 35.5" with custom sizes available upon request. To request custom sizes or learn more about desktop protective guards and other protective solutions offered by Interstate Plastics, call the experts at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
