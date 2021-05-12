HealtheConnect Alaska – “Alaska’s Health Information Exchange” joins Multi-state HIE Affiliation
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an Alaskan owned and operated organization our primary focus has been on how best to support Alaskans and Alaskan healthcare providers. To that end, healtheConnect has joined a collaboration of leading Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) in order to serve Alaskans better. HealtheConnect realized by affiliating with other HIEs with the same shared vision, we will be able to do "more with less." With that in mind, healtheConnect evaluated several HIE collaboration options and ultimately decided to join CRISP Shared Services. CRISP is an organization serving four other State-designated HIEs with over 10 years of operating success. Our new partner shares the same or similar technology, making it easy for the organization to join forces with these other powerhouse HIEs.
Recently, Alaska Department of Health and Human Services shared with healtheConnect that due to state procurement requirements, the HIE will likely be put out for RFP next year. While the decision to affiliate has benefits in terms of serving Alaskans, it will also make healtheConnect more competitive for this RFP process and other opportunities in the future. HealtheConnect has experienced much success in connecting providers across Alaska. Most recently by providing much needed support during the pandemic reducing the burden to the State and Alaskan providers who previously relied on faxing data to report important COVID-related data. Established in 2009, healtheConnect had some struggles in the early years as did HIEs in other states, as we began what was an innovative process to improve care coordination via the various service offerings. We are making significant strides since and the move to affiliate with other cutting-edge HIE organizations is part of the vision to further the many innovations and successes. As an Alaskan-owned and operated entity that is a neutral intermediary to ensure providers have timely and accurate data to better serve their patients, this affiliation ensures the focus remains on serving Alaskan providers and patients. If you have any question or would like to learn more please give us a call!
Nicole Licht
