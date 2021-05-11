Latest News: Library of Congress Awards Libraries for Service to Readers with Disabilities

The National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (NLS) at the Library of Congress today honored two of its cooperating libraries for their outstanding service to readers with visual, physical or print disabilities.

The Iowa Library for the Blind and Print Disabled in Des Moines, Iowa, received the 2020–2021 Regional Library of the Year Award, while the Bayside Area and Special Services Library in Virginia Beach, Virginia, received the Sub-regional Library/Advisory and Outreach Center of the Year Award.

