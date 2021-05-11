Messenger Coffee Co. Opens Two Cafes on Kansas City's Country Club Plaza
Plaza Cafes bring iconic local coffee and pastry experience to residents and visitors.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local coffee lovers are toasting the May 12th grand opening of two Messenger Coffee Cafés on the County Club Plaza. The stores, at 318 West 47th Street and 4771 Jefferson Street, are the first smaller-footprint shops to open outside the brand’s expansive experiential roasting facility on Grand Boulevard—bringing signature locally roasted coffee and artisan Ibis pastries to the Plaza. Both Cafés serve patrons on-the-run and provide indoor seating, with an outdoor patio in front of the 47th Street store and a more expansive outdoor space on Jefferson Street.
In addition to classic espresso, lattes, cappuccino, cold brews and manual brews, the Cafés offer iced tea, and other drink options. Both feature a rotating selection of Ibis pastries, as well as breakfast/brunch burritos and a croissant breakfast sandwich. The Jefferson Street location will offer freshly milled Ibis breads as well. The Cafés have been renovated to highlight key architectural and design notes from the original Grand roasting facility, creating architecturally beautiful and aesthetically pleasing spaces that are open, with bright white walls, granite countertops and natural woods.
“We’re thrilled to bring these locally owned Cafés to an area of the city steeped in local culture,” said Dan Trott, CEO of FairWave(TM) Coffee Collective. The organization, of which Messenger Coffee is part, is dedicated to supporting local brands that deliver exceptional coffee and culinary experiences in local markets. “We pride ourselves on serving locally roasted coffees, grown in partnership with farmers around the globe, whose passion for creating world-class coffee equals our own. Our pastries are made with local ingredients, whenever possible, and are fresh-milled, organic and artisan.”
Trott says there has been a resurgence in the popularity of local brands over the past year, as people have stayed closer to home. The result has been a renewed appreciation for local artisans who think locally but act globally in partnership with other local farmers and growers in the global community.
Messenger Coffee works with farm-direct partners from over a dozen coffee-growing regions around the world, purchasing coffee in ways that positively impact local growers. The company’s coffee buyers and founders develop mutually beneficial relationships and spend time in grower communities to understand and address needs far beyond the buying relationship. These grower relationships ensure that patrons are making a positive impact on growers and their families with every purchase.
Hundreds of varietals are sampled each growing season to select additions to the carefully curated Messenger line of coffees. All beans are locally roasted, allowing the master roasters to entice the best qualities from every bean. Batches are sampled and mixes are optimized to create the perfect coffee experience.
Ibis breads, which are offered at the Jefferson Street location, are crafted in small batches using natural, wild yeast and ingredients that aren’t refined, bleached, or genetically modified. The brand creates farm-direct relationships that deliver fresh, organic, and sustainable ingredients that result in breads, as well as hand-crafted pastries that delight the taste buds and provide patrons with leading, on-trend flavor profiles.
“Our goal is always to elevate the coffee café experience by providing the best in farm-direct, locally roasted coffee and fresh-milled artisan breads and pastries,” Trott said.
The Messenger Cafés on the Plaza will operate with slightly different hours to meet the needs of regular guests to those coffee locations, as well as visitors to the Plaza area. Hours for the Jefferson Street location are 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours for the 47th Street location are 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Delivery is offered in partnership with DoorDash. For more information visit messengercoffee.co/cafes.
About Messenger Coffee Co.
Production of great coffee starts long before it gets to the hands of local roasters. It’s about quality sourcing with farm-direct relationships, ethical practices and treatment; elevating the art and science of coffee harvesting and roasting; creating experiential cafés that offer educational opportunities; and acting as good corporate citizens. Coffee is never forced to be something it isn’t—it’s created to embody the full journey from farm to table and the care and attention given to creating each and every cup. For more information visit messengercoffee.co.
About the FairWave Coffee Collective
The FairWave(TM) Coffee Collective is a Kansas-City based collaborative of leading local coffee brands working together to support local purveyors that provide world-class coffee, bakery and culinary experiences for patrons. The collective brings years of fair trade, farm-direct sourcing, roasting and coffee expertise to the communities it serves. The hands of many are involved in making products, and every hand along the journey is respected as they elevate the art and science of coffee harvesting and roasting. To learn more about the Collective visit fairwave.com.
John Scroggins
Epic Strategies on Behalf of Messenger Coffee Co.
scroggins@epicstrategies.us