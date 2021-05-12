Manny Pacquiao Foundation Announces New Partnership to Protect Vulnerable Adolescent Girls in Philippines
A new partnership between MPF and FundLife helps youth susceptible to sex trafficking & labor exploitation through non-formal learning & mentorship.
We are tremendously grateful to receive support from the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, which will allow us to reach hundreds more adolescent girls in incredibly vulnerable communities.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The initial commitment from The Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF) will directly support FundLife's ‘Girls Got This’ COVID-19 program, which reaches highly vulnerable girls in Philippine cities, Cebu and Leyte, who have had face-to-face education halted for over 12 months due to COVID-19 restrictions.
— Marko Kasic, Executive Director of FundLife
The ‘Girls Got This’ emergency response is a locally-led initiative comprising several local NGOs working to provide digital vocational training and ‘safe-at-home’ packs to adolescent girls to build resiliency and employment opportunities. The donation follows support from MPF for International Women’s Month to raise awareness about the ongoing impact COVID-19 is having on adolescent girls.
Over 100,000 girls aged 12-17 are victims of child sex-trafficking and/or sexual exploitation in the Philippines every single year. The country has one of the highest rates of sex trafficking and forced prostitution for girls who live in poverty. Many girls do not have access to quality education as schools are often underfunded and classroom sizes can reach up to 100 students. This often leads to increased dropout rates which increases their vulnerability. Now, with the pandemic, many schools are still halted, leaving girls exposed to these forms of modern slavery.
“We recognize the enormous challenges COVID-19 is presenting to young people, especially girls, and want to give back by providing meaningful impact to those who need it most. Our Foundation is committed to helping girls stay safe through education and training. Supporting FundLife, who are directly on the ground to reach vulnerable girls, is something Manny and I are very passionate about!” - Jinkee Pacquiao, Girls Ambassador for the Manny Pacquiao Foundation.
“We are tremendously grateful to receive support from the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, which will allow us to reach hundreds more adolescent girls in incredibly vulnerable communities. We look forward to working closely with the Foundation over the coming months to create even more opportunities for young people to reach their full potential,” said Marko Kasic, Executive Director of FundLife.
About Manny Pacquiao Foundation
The Manny Pacquiao Foundation (MPF) is a California 501(c)3, and the charitable organization of the 8-division World Boxing Champion and current Philippine Senator, Emmanuel (Manny) Pacquiao.
Established in 2019, the MPF is committed to fighting for those less fortunate and spreading hope around the world. It represents the embodiment of the ‘people’s champion, Manny Pacquiao, who has devoted himself to public service and donated more than one-third of his career earnings to charity.
It is his goal to be an instrument of hope and change around the world.
The MPF has already reached over 1 million people in need of help, and continues daily to inspire others by creating sustainable impact that transcends the world of sport.
For more information please visit pacquiaofoundation.org
About FundLife
FundLife is a Philippine registered NGO located in Tacloban and Cebu, created after the devastation of Super-Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) to restore hope to survivor children through play and experiential learning. FundLife’s mission is to protect, educate and empower children from highly marginalized communities by increasing their access to mentors and opportunities.
FundLife helps vulnerable children and youth from Leyte and Samar, Lanao del Sur, Bukidnon and Cebu. In 2019, FundLife launched a girls’ protection project called ‘Girls Got This’ to team up with global champions to advocate for girls’ safeguarding, access to education and dignified opportunities. For more information, or to become a donation partner, please visit www.fundlife.org and www.girlsgotthis.org
