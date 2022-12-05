New Horse Sports Show Targets Cowboys and the Western Way of Life
Brian Dygert announces launch of Cowboy Office video show and podcast to advance equine industry growth, the horse show industry, and the cowboy lifestyle.CAVE CREEK, AZ, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Dygert has never been one to shy away from a challenge. His resume includes event facility development and management of Westworld of Scottsdale, AZ, and Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center in Williamston, NC. Both are premier facilities that earned awards and accolades under his leadership. Before putting his MBA to use on the event production and venue management side of the industry, Brian earned his spurs as a trainer in Springville, NY, after working for renowned horseman Dick Pieper at Willow Brook Farms in Catasauqua, PA.
Recently retired from public management, Dygert continues to look for ways to influence the equine industry and elevate the western lifestyle. Cowboy Office is an opportunity to perpetuate growth in the horse industry by challenging his fellow horsemen to develop more innovative approaches to showing, management, event production, and business.
Dygert says, “Our industry needs a Joe Rogan type as we utilize technology to educate the consumer and attract the youth. It needs to be done. I will ask the hard questions, I’m not scared of controversy, and I’ll challenge the status quo. Most importantly, horses are good for people.”
Dygert is looking for more than a hard hitting show. He’s looking to make an impact and ensure the forward movement of the expansive horse industry. Not an easy task in an industry that boasts over 50 billion dollars in direct economic impact and includes over 7.2 million horses in the U.S. with 93% used in racing, showing, or recreation.
“The ability to communicate to the industry and reach those around and outside it are easier than ever, but it’s not being done. So let’s do it. An educated consumer is the best consumer.”
Joining Brian on this adventure is fellow professional horseman Jody Brainard. Jody has an impressive resume in his own right: NRHA, AQHA, APHA, and USEF judge, multiple World Championships as a competitor, successful youth and non pro coach, former NRHA judges committee chair and judges monitor. Jody adds his own spin to every discussion and leads with knowledge, integrity, and purpose.
Together Dygert & Brainard will seek to serve an industry founded in tradition by forging beyond the well-worn paths and opening new trails for development and exploration. You can expect Cowboy Office to focus on horse sports, horse business, horse hobbies, and the cowboy lifestyle. The show and podcast will include insightful conversations with other industry experts, straightforward questions, and perhaps even suggestions that arouse your curiosity and challenge your way of thinking.
