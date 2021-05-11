Post Session Report :: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

SB 156, PN 734 (Mensch) – Amends the Tobacco Settlement Act to allow individuals with disabilities to increase their earnings by establishing a third category of Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities (MAWD). A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 251, PN 275 (Yaw) – Amends Title 3 (Agriculture) related to fertilize. SB 251 establishes best practices for fertilizer use by providing for the labeling, application, recordkeeping, packaging, use, sale and distribution of agricultural fertilizer as well as turf or other specialty fertilizer. A vote of 47-1 was recorded.

SB 323, PN 301 (J. Ward) – Amends the State Lottery Law to allow for continued eligibility if an individual’s maximum income limit is exceeded solely due to a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Act 95 of 2019 sunsets this Social Security COLA moratorium on December 31, 2021 and this legislation extends that provision through December 31, 2023. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 425, PN 1371 (Dowling) – Amends the Liquor Code to allow liquor licensees that are permanently closing to sell their remaining liquor and wine to other liquor licensees. Senator Regan offered amendment A00963 which makes a technical correction to the bill regarding catering permits noting that requirements related to catering permits that are not specifically waived in the bill are applicable. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations committee.

SB 664, PN 728 (Corman) – Amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, to give students the ability to repeat a grade level during the 2021-2022 school year to account for any lost educational opportunities due to COVID-19, including students with disabilities who reached the age of 21 during the 2020-2021 academic year. Senator Corman offered amendment A00983 which does the following:

Under the special education enrollment provisions due to COVID-19:

– Clarifies when an eligible student with a disability reaches 21 years of age, during the 2020-2021 school year or between the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.

– Clarifies that the most recent IEP for the student is to be used.

– Adds approved private schools and chartered schools for the deaf and blind to the definition of “school entity”.

Under the optional year of education provisions due to COVID-19:

– Adds a deadline of July 15, 2021 for a parent or guardian of a student under the age of consent and for a student at or over the age of consent to elect for the student to repeat a grade level.

– Requires the online application to permit a student over the age of consent to elect to repeat a grade level.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations committee.