Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) for Interim-Program Schools (Rule 18) Now Open – Due June 15

OPEN: May 1 – DUE: June 15

ESU/District/System/School Information Report The ESU/District/System/School Information Report is used to collect general information relating to a Rule 18 Interim Program School, including name, address, website, phone and any changes in status, including school closure. For more information, contact Ginny Carter – ginny.carter@nebraska.gov

Substitute Teachers Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24. This collection has been open since August 2020. For more information, contact the NDE Helpdesk – ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org