Winnebago Tribe Launches Hemp Product
Winnebago Agriculture & Industry has launched Niota, a smokable hemp preroll. It's the first hemp product launched by the Ho-Chunk Inc. subsidiary.WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's economic development entity has launched its first hemp product, a smokable preroll made with CBD smokable flower.
Winnebago Agriculture & Industry, a Ho-Chunk Inc. subsidiary, recently started manufacturing the prerolls, which are paper wraps filled with pure hemp flower. There are no fillers or additives.
"More consumers are turning to hemp CBD to relax and ease discomfort. It's in all types of mainstream products now," Aaron LaPointe, Winnebago Agriculture & Industry president, said in a news release. "We have years of smokable products, so it made sense to enter the market with a smokable hemp flower preroll."
Called Niota, the prerolls are hand-rolled in Winnebago and sold online (Niotalife.com) to adults 21 and older in most states. The hemp is rolled in paper produced by one of the finest producers in the world. The mill is located in a small mountain village at the base of the Pyrenees mountains where they have been producing rolling papers since the 1800's. It is also distributed by other partnering tribes as well as contract manufactured under other brand names.
Ho-Chunk Farms and the Winnebago Tribe were among Nebraska's first hemp producers in a 2019 state pilot program after the 2018 federal farm bill legalized industrial hemp. The tribe has gained USDA approval of its regulatory plan and is currently developing a cultivation license for tribal members and entities. The hemp flower in Niota currently comes from a certified grower.
"We look forward to growing 10 or so different strains. It's like the small batch, craft approach," LaPointe said. "We can then diversify into more hemp-based products and own the entire process from growing to manufacturing. It's a versatile plant."
