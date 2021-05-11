COUNTRY Financial to Sponsor Millionaire Mastermind Academy Economic Empowerment Program

Tamala Austin, founder of first African American owned juice company to be placed in Whole Foods, to headline minority women entrepreneurial event.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showcasing its commitment to support African American Women in Entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, COUNTRY Financial is supporting the upcoming Millionaire Mastermind Academy Economic Empowerment Chat with Tamala Austin and Dr. Velma Trayham on entrepreneurial expansion.

The May 17 event will feature Austin, the founder of J.I.V.E. Juice Co., the first African American owned juice company to be placed in Whole Foods, in conversation with Millionaire Mastermind Academy founder Dr. Velma Trayham. Austin will share how she grew her home-based business into a retail success. Registration for the free online event, which takes place at 2 p.m. Eastern time, is now open.

“We are extremely pleased to sponsor the Millionaire Mastermind Academy programming to help enrich the lives of people in our community,” said Michael Fisher, COUNTRY Financial Agency Vice Community Business Development. COUNTRY Financial has been helping families protect their lives and livelihoods since 1925, having a long history of protecting people, working together to help individual’s and families achieve financial freedom.

Corporate partnerships serve to provide mentorship and entrepreneurial training for women of color and minority women business owners, with the aim of helping them achieve sustainable long-term success and freedom from poverty. The Millionaire Mastermind Academy educates and supports the growth of women-owned businesses while supporting local economies. It has supported more than 5,000 women entrepreneurs in creating and launching successful small businesses.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, women-owned businesses were disproportionately affected during the pandemic and fewer expect recovery in the year to come. They reported significantly less optimistic plans for future investments, revenue projects and staffing then their male-owned counterparts.

To combat this trend, Trayham created the Millionaire Mastermind Academy’s entrepreneurship accelerator program to help grow women-owned businesses and support underserved communities. Through Corporate partnerships the program offers scholarships to help more women out of poverty through empowered entrepreneurship.

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. We have mentored more than 5,000 women through our programs. For more information visit millionairemastermindacademy.org.

