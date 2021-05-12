Rheumatology Research Foundation Launches Impact Advisory Council

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rheumatology Research Foundation (Foundation) today announced the formation of their first ever Impact Advisory Council (IAC). The IAC’s charge is to communicate the work of the Foundation to patients and caregivers in the rheumatology community, advocate for rheumatology research, and highlight the impact this research has on the 54 million Americans suffering with rheumatic diseases.

Members of the inaugural IAC include:

• Steve Russell: IAC chair, Foundation board member and father of a rheumatic patient from Powell, Ohio

A 20 + year veteran of McDonald’s USA, Steve Russell made it all the way to serving as the Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Russell has served on the Foundation’s Board of Directors, where he has provided significant insight for the past six years. In his role as committee chair, he joins the Foundation’s Executive Committee.

• Dr. Magdalena Cadet: rheumatologist from New York, N.Y.

Dr. Maggie Cadet was led to the field of rheumatology when she learned about the large population of minority women battling rheumatic diseases in the United States. Dr. Cadet is passionate about inspiring young women to change the world in the healthcare profession.

• Emily V. Gordon: Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and rheumatic patient from Los Angeles, Calif.

Emily V. Gordon was nominated for an Academy Award as the screenwriter of the hit romantic dramedy “The Big Short.” The film, co-written with Gordon’s husband Kumail Nanjiani, chronicles her journey with adult-onset Still’s disease, a rare rheumatic disease.

• Kiran Smith: rheumatic patient from Charlotte, N.C.

Kiran Smith is a health coach, blogger and mom of four who was recently diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Smith’s blog is dedicated to teaching a healthy definition of eating well while managing difficult health conditions.

• Dr. Ronald Yglesias: rheumatologist from Aventura, Fla.

A native of Cuba, Dr. Ronald Yglesias specializes in medication research for rheumatic diseases. As a multicultural and trilingual medical professional, Dr. Yglesias brings an incredible perspective to the field of rheumatology.

The IAC will increase awareness of the work being done by the Foundation and the direct impact it has on improving patient care. By funding cutting-edge research across the broad spectrum of rheumatic diseases, the Foundation is accelerating treatments and cures for all patients. Education and training awards cultivate future generations of rheumatology professionals and ensure patients receive the best treatment possible and have the access to care they need.

“The Rheumatology Research Foundation is the best kept secret in the patient community. We think it’s important that everyone impacted by a rheumatic disease understands that we are fighting for them.” said Russell. “The Foundation is led by rheumatologists, rheumatology professionals and patients. There is no group better equipped to identify the needs of this growing population and bring solutions to the table.”

###

About the Rheumatology Research Foundation

The Rheumatology Research Foundation is the largest private funding source for rheumatology research and training in the United States. Since 1985, the Foundation has supported the field of rheumatology by providing more than $180 million for training and research that accelerates discoveries for the 54 million Americans living with rheumatic diseases. As a leading champion for the rheumatology community and its patients, the Foundation supports cutting-edge research, training for clinicians and improved diagnoses and treatment. For more information about the Rheumatology Research Foundation, visit rheumresearch.org.