Oklahoma Manufacturing Industry Honored at Capitol

Today, Representative Brad Boles presented a proclamation on the House floor regarding Connex Oklahoma and the importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy. Manufacturing is a key driver to Oklahoma’s economy, generating 11% of the state’s Gross State Product and employing more than 135,000 Oklahomans.

“With this proclamation, we are recognizing the incredible impact manufacturing has in our state,” said Boles. “From urban centers to rural Oklahoma, manufacturing companies are spread across our state, providing jobs to tens of thousands of Oklahomans. It is important that we acknowledge this industry and raise awareness of tools like Connex Oklahoma which help Oklahoma companies strengthen their supply chains and operate more efficiently.”

Launched in April 2021, “Connex Oklahoma” is a free online database tool developed by the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance (OMA) in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The tool allows manufacturers to connect, find alternate suppliers, explore production capabilities and view their supply chain visually. Just as important, it also helps manufacturers identify single-supplier risks and find opportunities for diversification in their supply chain.

Connex Oklahoma gives manufacturers immediate access to information on potential suppliers and customers within our state, with results filtered to match a company’s specific needs. The platform is also designed to incorporate the “Manufacturing Marketplace” developed by the National Association of Manufacturers, comprised of more than 165,000 manufacturers across the U.S.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen how critical it is to have secure and reliable supply chains, as well as having ready access to alternate suppliers,” said Dave Rowland, president of the Manufacturing Alliance. “This database is unique in its ability to identify manufacturing capabilities, not just current production. That’s a real competitive advantage for our Oklahoma companies.”

The commendation comes during National Economic Development Week. Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council in 2016 to increase awareness of local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.

“Manufacturing plays a vital role in our state, both in its contribution to our economy and the quality jobs it offers Oklahomans,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “We believe that Connex will grow the manufacturing sector and help Oklahoma companies be more successful.”