What is UI/UX Design and Why Is It Important for Your Business?
UX: USER EXPERIENCE
UX designers have an overarching goal, and that’s creating a seamless experience for a website visitor. But the road to get there isn’t as simple as a set formula, as a given design problem has no single right answer. That’s why UX designers explore many different approaches to solve any specific user problem. By identifying verbal and non-verbal stumbling blocks, they refine and iterate to create the “best” user experience for website visitors. You’ll find that websites with high bounce rates typically have a poor user experience, losing the interest of the user before and ultimately decreasing click-throughs or conversions.
UI: USER DESIGN
Unlike UX designers who are concerned with the overall feel of the product, user interface designers are particular about how the product is laid out. They are tasked with designing each screen or page with the goal of ensuring that the user design visually communicates the path that a UX designer has laid out.
The Difference Between UX and UI
UX comes first and creates wireframes, focusing on user journey maps and user flows, usability, testing, and sitemaps.
UI is built around the user experience, focusing on visual design, layout, icons and photography, appealing forms, and animations.
IS UX MORE IMPORTANT THAN UI?
From the information above, you could probably guess that user experience has a slight advantage over user design, simply for the fact that you can overlook a bad UI but it’s hard to ignore a bad UX.
Why? Consider this: You go on a healthcare provider’s website to read about their services and book an appointment. As you try to click through their pages, you find that their text is hard to read and the “book an appointment” feature isn’t working. As a frustrated user, you leave the website to continue your search for the next best option.
In other words, "UX is essential in that it seeks to satisfy the needs of the consumer. It aims to have meaningful interactions with users in order to keep them loyal to a brand. So while UI and UX are two different elements to website development, they are interdependent on one another to create a successful final product," said Larry Meador, evok CEO and Founder.
WHY IS UI/UX IMPORTANT FOR YOUR BUSINESS?
The main goal of a business is to increase sales and overall growth. User experience and design help achieve these goals through a functioning and seamless user journey. That’s why a website or application with good UI UX enhances customer satisfaction and also increases the number of users for the website or app.
A useful, balanced and functional UI/UX should be able to meet some core functions:
Attracts and Engages Users
When a new user visits the website, the first few seconds are critical. The first impression of the website or app will determine whether they choose to browse. If not, this could result in a potential consumer loss.
Easy to Use
Users value simplicity and efficiency. That’s why there are many apps and devices catered to making your life easier. For example, fast-casual restaurants like Chipotle make placing orders convenient by saving your last purchased order on your account, making your next order a five-minute process. Users should be able to browse through your website or app without any obstructions.
Converts First-Time Users to Frequenters
The secret to re-engaging users is to create a seamless, bug-free experience. Some important things to consider for user retention is the feedback loop, continuous tweaks and redesign of features based on data, and maintaining a balanced first impression.
After all, the purpose of UI and UX design is to build a convenient interface for consumers, that immerses consumers in an experience based on their wants and needs.
Grows Your Business
UI and UX focus on the users’ satisfaction and thus it plays an important role in core business growth. Once a user lands on your website or app, the goal is to convert them to consumers. It is an innovative industry and ever since it became very competitive, the need for UI and UX design became a fundamental element to build brand value and grab users’ attention.
Builds Your Brand
In today’s world, the race for making a mark in the industry is not an easy task. To help consumers relate to your brand, the job of brand building is necessary. This helps consumers connect with the overall look and feel of the brand. A good relationship between your organization and customers will increase the plausibility of your business and create good brand value.
Saves Time and Cost
If you invest in a strong UI/UX design, you lessen the chance of consumers finding trouble or difficulty on your website or application. A quality product will not require a frequent update and can save time and money in the long run.
Has a Clean Design
The UI and UX of a website or app should provide exceptional services with a minimum amount of actions in order to enhance the interest of users. A system with a lot of elements can confuse and frustrate customers, creating what we like to call “analysis paralysis,” pushing users away.
UI and UX designers each have their part to play in the design process. A great product starts with UX and is followed by UI. Both UI and UX are essential to any application’s performance. So, how will you improve your website for business growth? A strong online presence has become essential for brands, and it starts with improving your UI and UX and ends with more leads, higher conversions, and consumer loyalty.
Larry Meador
