Evok Restaurant Marketing Agency Unveils 2026 Playbook to Empower Restaurant Marketers' Tech-Driven Growth Strategies

Evok Restaurant Marketing Agency details how a unified tech stack drives stronger guest experiences across loyalty, mobile ordering, and digital touch points.

The future of restaurant marketing blends hospitality and tech. Leaders must move past piecemeal tools and adopt integrated digital strategies that enhance the guest experience and drive results.” — Larry Meador

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evok Advertising, a leading restaurant marketing agency , today announced the release of its new Restaurant Digital Transformation Guide for CMOs, an in-depth strategic resource designed to help restaurant brands navigate the rapidly shifting digital landscape heading into 2026. The guide offers restaurant marketing leaders actionable insights into emerging restaurant marketing technologies, mobile-first solutions, customer data platforms, and digital strategies proven to increase guest loyalty and drive measurable revenue growth.The newly released playbook explains how CMOs can leverage integrated digital tools to deliver more seamless guest experiences—from intuitive mobile ordering to personalized loyalty incentives—while shifting customer acquisition efforts toward owned channels that improve lifetime value. Research cited in the guide notes that restaurants implementing robust digital systems can see sales gains of up to 22%, labor cost reductions of 15%, and guest lifetime value increases of 20% or more.Key focus areas in the guide include:Mobile-first engagement and loyalty ecosystems designed to increase repeat visits.Customer data platforms and POS integrations that unlock deeper behavioral insights and enable precision marketing.Omnichannel ordering environments that balance third-party exposure with controlled first-party experiences to protect margins and strengthen customer relationships.Evok's methodology centers on transforming first-time guests into long-term advocates through its “Trial to Ambassador” model, emphasizing data-driven personalization and strategic loyalty investments that support sustainable, long-term growth for restaurant brands.About Evok AdvertisingEvok Advertising is a full-service restaurant marketing agency specializing in growth-driven strategies, omnichannel media, digital experiences, and data-driven marketing programs for restaurant brands.Access the full Restaurant Digital Transformation Guide for CMOs – 2026:# # #

