Community CareLink Partners with Humana to Provide Resources to Persons Experiencing Homelessness

CCL and Humana pilot program reimagines how emergency responders handle calls from people experiencing homelessness.

What we learn from this pilot program can save our community resources and improve lives by addressing the underlying issues facing people who are experiencing chronic homelessness.”
— Ben Schloegel, CCL CMO
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Support from health care company Humana will reinforce a Community CareLink pilot program to rethink how emergency responders handle calls from people experiencing homelessness. This Emergency Room deferment program allows emergency responders to evaluate the person’s medical condition, and if there is not a medical emergency, they are taken to a residential facility where they can benefit from both a stable environment, and treatment for acute issues such as Substance Use Disorder.

The partnership with Humana aims to provide resources and housing to homeless individuals. Benilde Hall provides services for treating substance use disorder, mental health issues and homelessness, so individuals have a better chance to return to the community as responsible, employed and permanently housed contributing members of society. The pilot allows for 60 days at a residential program. Participants’ needs are assessed to provide a pathway to stability and potentially changing their circumstances. The pilot that has been running for 10 months has already assisted 50 individuals deferred to a residential program at Benilde Hall.

“If it wasn’t for Humana, I wouldn’t have good medical care,” said one individual enrolled in Benilde Hall’s program.

“To be able to understand homelessness and ER utilization has been crucial to evaluating what works and what doesn’t work,” said Ben Schloegel, CCL’s CMO. “This can save our community resources and improve lives by addressing the underlying issues facing people who are experiencing chronic homelessness.”

Humana is committed to addressing health disparities in Kansas City as part of its Bold Goal initiative to improve the health of communities they serve by making it easier for individuals to achieve their best health.

“Humana welcomed the opportunity to partner with CCL and Benilde Hall on this innovative approach to helping the homeless in the Kansas City community,” said Jeremy Gaskill, Humana’s central region president. “The findings of this study will help inform future initiatives to improve the wellbeing of the city.”

About Community CareLink

Community CareLink is a Kansas City based technology firm, focusing on addressing the Social Determinants of Health from a community focused perspective.

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


