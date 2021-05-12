Abyde partners with Arizona Dental Association to provide complete HIPAA solutions to Arizona dental practices

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Abyde announced their latest partnership with the Arizona Dental Association that will help deliver their user-friendly HIPAA compliance software solution to AzDA members.

This latest collaboration with the Arizona Dental Association further proves Abyde’s continued efforts to help independent dental practices meet mandatory government requirements in the simplest way possible. The partnership will provide AzDA members with essential tools to achieve HIPAA compliance on an ongoing basis.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“As the government continues to show a clear focus on HIPAA non-compliance, having a complete and ongoing compliance program in place is more important now than ever,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “Teaming up with the Arizona Dental Association will provide Abyde’s intuitive compliance solution to even more of Arizona’s dental providers, giving them confidence and peace that their HIPAA program is up to par.”

“The Arizona Dental Association is excited to work together with Abyde to provide our members with the tools to help achieve HIPAA compliance,” said AzDA Manager of Communications/Business Development Jeremy Tuber. “We're hoping our members find instant value in the Abyde solution.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About AzDA

The Arizona Dental Association (AzDA) ​is the voice of dentistry in Arizona. With over 2,500 member dentists, the ​AzDA is dedicated to empowering members to advocate for better oral health of Arizonans and provide the highest quality care for their patients.



